First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

FBZ opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,754 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

