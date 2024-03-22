First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTHI opened at $22.45 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $431.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 68,733 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,263,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

