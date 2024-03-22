First Trust Capital Strength ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $85.57 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

