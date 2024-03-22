First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1962 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

