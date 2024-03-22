First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

FDTS stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,192 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

