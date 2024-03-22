First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 36734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
