First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFV stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 452,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 61,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.