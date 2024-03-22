First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 28th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1363 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

DDIV opened at $33.69 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3,819.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

