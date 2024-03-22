First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Plans Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0424 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

DVLU stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVLU. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

