First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:DALI)

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0046 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

