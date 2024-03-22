First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 28th

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $28.32 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 111,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $787,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

