First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

