First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

HISF opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $30.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

