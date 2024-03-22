First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3091 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

