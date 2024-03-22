First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

