First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

