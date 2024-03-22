First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on March 28th

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $95.29 and a 12 month high of $124.84.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 14,923.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,295,000 after acquiring an additional 555,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,651,000 after purchasing an additional 278,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,765,000 after purchasing an additional 143,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,553,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

