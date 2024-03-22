First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2887 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQXT opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a twelve month low of $75.78 and a twelve month high of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 57.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

