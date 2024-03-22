First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (QTEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

QTEC stock opened at $191.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $196.30.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.