First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on March 28th

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2733 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

QABA opened at $45.60 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

