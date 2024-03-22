First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1069 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares during the period.

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

