First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.