First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (GRID) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 28th

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $924.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 109,756 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

