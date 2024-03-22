First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on March 28th

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after buying an additional 288,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 234,225 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.