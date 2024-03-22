First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 28th

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,172 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

