First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (RDVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on March 28th

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2238 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $55.86 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,106,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after acquiring an additional 82,925 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 17.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 809,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.