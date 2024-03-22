First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 28th

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $90.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 724.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

