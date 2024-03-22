First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1907 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $69.82 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 45.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

