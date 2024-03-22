First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 28th

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0096 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $65.77 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,392,000.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.