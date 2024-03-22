First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2573 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $63.86 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 62,103 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1,496.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

