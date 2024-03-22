First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30 on March 28th

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.11 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 336,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 238,745 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

