First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on March 28th

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FYX opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,408,000 after buying an additional 146,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

