First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $198.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,156,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 69,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,895,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.