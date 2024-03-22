First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (SDVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,805,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 536,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.