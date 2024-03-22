First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

