First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.67. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 72,637 shares traded.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 614,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

