First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.67. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 72,637 shares traded.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.