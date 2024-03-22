First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 28th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.52 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

