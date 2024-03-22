First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.28 and last traded at $135.22. Approximately 19,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 35,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.85.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 927.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 23.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

