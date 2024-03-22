First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

FKU opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FKU. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1,381.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 188,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 114.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

