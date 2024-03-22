Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Five Below Stock Down 15.4 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.51. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

