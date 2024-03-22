Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.18.

FIVE stock opened at $176.79 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Five Below by 119.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Five Below by 96.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 229.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

