Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,875,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.10 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.