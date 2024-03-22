Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.1 %

FL stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 59.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 1,280,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.