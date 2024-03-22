Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

