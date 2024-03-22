FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 892 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $57.01 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.