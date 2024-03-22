FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $349.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.95 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

