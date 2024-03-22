FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

