FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $100.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

