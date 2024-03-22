FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

MPC opened at $199.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $199.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.