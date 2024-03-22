FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of -130.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

